Canucks Assign Alex Biega to the Comets

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Alex Biega to the Comets.

Biega suited up in 138 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks, recording 20 points (2-18-20). He has not played in any games with the Canucks this season.

The Montreal, Quebec native also appeared in 77 games with the Comets from 2014-17 including the inaugural season and the 2015 Calder Cup Finals run. Biega was named as team's captain in the 2015-16 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.