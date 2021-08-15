Canterino Dominates, Kernels Win Finale

August 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - Matt Canterino struck out eight batters in just three innings to set the tone in a 4-1 Cedar Rapids Kernels win Sunday against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park. The Kernels (49-41) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and won the series finale for a 4-2 series victory over the Chiefs (34-56).

Canterino was nearly perfect within his first Cedar Rapids appearance since spending more than two months on the injured list. The No. 7 Minnesota Twins prospect gave up one walk but set down all other hitters. Canterino tallied eight strikeouts including five in a row to end his outing. He has now recorded 43 strikeouts against 78 batters faced with the Kernels this year.

Michael Helman and Alex Isola powered the Kernels to a 2-0 lead. Helman homered on the first pitch of the third inning, and Isola launched his own solo home run during the fourth. Both solo shots left the ballpark and landed on SW Jefferson Avenue beyond left field. Each round-tripper came against losing pitcher Connor Lunn (5-6). Lunn led Peoria with six strikeouts while conceding two runs over five innings pitched.

Cody Laweryson (1-3) pitched four shutout innings and earned the win. He did not surrender a hit until Pedro Pages produced a leadoff single in the seventh. Laweryson twice left multiple baserunners stranded to protect a two-run advantage.

The Chiefs and Kernels traded late runs with Cedar Rapids staying in front and securing a 4-1 edge. Peoria trimmed its deficit to 2-1 when Matt Chamberlain scored on an eighth-inning error, but Derek Molina shut the door from there en route to his third hold. RBI walks in the ninth from Edouard Julien and Isola cushioned the lead before Ryan Shreve tossed a scoreless inning for his first Kernels save.

Coming up, Cedar Rapids will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a six-game homestand that begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Ben Gross (5-1, 3.25) and Timber Rattlers right-hander Joey Matulovich (1-1, 6.23), and broadcast coverage will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Prior to Tuesday evening's homestand opener, the Kernels will have a pregame ceremony honoring the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 inductees. This year's four selections are Dick Breitbach, Wayne Cato, Marc Bombard, and Keith Lockhart.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.