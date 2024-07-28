#CanPL Match Week 16 Round up: MATCH NIGHT

July 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







#CanPL Match Week 16 Round Up

What game was your favourite this match-week?

Watch MATCH NIGHT on OneSoccer weekly following the TonyBet Match of the Week -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.