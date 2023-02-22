Cannon Ballers Unveil Thrilling 2023 Promotional Schedule

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - As baseball fans continue the countdown to Opening Day, the Cannon Ballers have revealed their much-anticipated 2023 promotional schedule. Filled with returning favorites and new entertaining thrills, the calendar features fun in the form of theme nights, premium merchandise giveaways, fireworks shows and on-and-off-the-field entertainment.

The Ballers begin their home schedule at Atrium Health Ballpark, honored as Ballpark Digest's 2022 Ballpark of the Year, on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. against the Charleston RiverDogs. Opening Night in Kannapolis will conclude with a bang as the team lights up the night sky with fireworks for the first of 15 total post-game shows in 2023. Cannon City will entertain fans with Post-game Fireworks after every Saturday home game, Opening Night, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend and Thursday, May 4.

Fans will be eager to arrive at the ballpark early for each of the seven planned giveaways, including the yearly sought-after Cannon Ballers-themed Hawaiian Shirt giveaway on Friday, June 23. Other exciting giveaways for the season include a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Pizza Hut (Friday, April 21) and retro Fanny Pack presented by Jani-King (Thursday, August 10). Select giveaways geared towards the younger audience feature a Pillowcase presented by Atrium Health (May 19 and 20) and the always popular Youth-Designed Team Jersey presented by Atrium Health (Friday, August 11).

Nightly promotions are also back and better than ever for Ballers fans with the return of $2 Tuesdays, a fresh slate of specials for Thirsty Thursday and a reemergence of Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord on select Sunday home games.

Theme nights are also back by popular demand as the Ballers will be turning back the clock as the Piedmont Boll Weevils for four games in the 2023 season. The family fun continues with two Dino Day games (Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, July 9), Super Splash Day (Sunday, June 11), Marvel Defenders of the Dimond Night (Saturday, June 24) and All Holidays Night (Saturday, July 29).

Adding onto the already stacked lineup of theme nights are new and highly requested games highlighted by the Cannon Ballers' first-ever Star Wars Night (Thursday, May 4), where the Ballers will take the field in special Star Wars themed jerseys. Other surefire fan favorites include Margaritaville Night (Saturday, July 8), Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub (Friday, April 21) and an introductory learning experience for newer fans with Baseball 101 Night (Wednesday, July 5).

Continuing the team's emphasis on recognizing and celebrating the local community, the Cannon Ballers are hosting three Education Days (Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, May 3, Wednesday, May 17), one Camp Day (Wednesday, July 26), Military Appreciation Night (June 3) and First Responders Night (Friday, September 1). Atrium Health Ballpark will also be illuminated during the third annual Starry Night (Saturday August 19) benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale to the general public beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Tickets can be purchased online at kcballers.com, in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark, or by calling (704) 932-3267. Season Tickets, 10 Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.

For the most up-to-date information regarding all things Cannon Ballers, fans can keep up with the team on social media or sign up as an email insider to receive exclusive updates, news and ticket presale opportunities.

2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

April 18th - Opening Day | Post-Game Fireworks presented by Atrium Health

April 19th - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

April 20th - Thirsty Thursday

April 21st - Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub & Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Pizza Hut

April 22nd - Post-Game Fireworks

April 23rd - Distracted Driver Awareness Day & Car Air Freshener Giveaway presented by IIANC (Adults) | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

May 2nd - $2 Tuesday

May 3rd - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

May 4th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Visit Rowan | Star Wars Night | Thirsty Thursday

May 5th - Cinco de Mayo

May 6th - Post-Game Fireworks

May 7th - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Piggy Bank Giveaway presented by Nova Credit Union | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

May 16th - $2 Tuesday | Disability Awareness Night

May 17th - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)

May 18th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

May 19th - Boy Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth)

May 20th - Girl Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth) | Post-Game Fireworks

May 21st - Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

May 29th - Memorial Day | Post-Game Fireworks

May 31st - Winning Wednesday

June 1st - Thirsty Thursday | Ladies Night

June 3rd - Military Appreciation Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Kinetic by Windstream

June 4th - Cheerwine Day | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

June 6th - $2 Tuesday

June 7th - Winning Wednesday

June 8th - 90's Night | Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

June 10th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness

June 11th - Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

June 20th - $2 Tuesday

June 21st - Winning Wednesday

June 22nd - Thirsty Thursday

June 23rd - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Adults)

June 24th - 3D Post-Game Fireworks | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

June 25th - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

July 4th - Independence Day Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

July 5th - Winning Wednesday | Baseball 101

July 6th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

July 7th - Pride Night

July 8th - Margaritaville Night | Post-Game Fireworks

July 9th - Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

July 25th - $2 Tuesday

July 26th - Camp Day (12:05 p.m. First Pitch)

July 27th - Thirsty Thursday presented by Hendrick KIA

July 28th - Faith Night

July 29th - All Holiday Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness

July 20th - Bark in the Park & Giveaway presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

August 8th - $2 Tuesday

August 9th - Winning Wednesday

August 10th - 80's Night | Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Jani-King (Adults) | Thirsty Thursday

August 11th - Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Atrium Health

August 12th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Hendrick KIA

August 13th - Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

August 15th - $2 Tuesday

August 16th - Winning Wednesday

August 17th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday

August 18th - Refuge Night

August 19th - Starry Night & Post Game Fireworks presented by Nova Credit Union

August 29th - $2 Tuesday

August 30th - Winning Wednesday

August 31st - Thirsty Thursday

September 1st - First Responders Night presented by CPI Security

September 2nd - Post-Game Fireworks

September 3rd - Post-Game Fireworks

