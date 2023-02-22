Cannon Ballers Unveil Thrilling 2023 Promotional Schedule
February 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - As baseball fans continue the countdown to Opening Day, the Cannon Ballers have revealed their much-anticipated 2023 promotional schedule. Filled with returning favorites and new entertaining thrills, the calendar features fun in the form of theme nights, premium merchandise giveaways, fireworks shows and on-and-off-the-field entertainment.
The Ballers begin their home schedule at Atrium Health Ballpark, honored as Ballpark Digest's 2022 Ballpark of the Year, on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. against the Charleston RiverDogs. Opening Night in Kannapolis will conclude with a bang as the team lights up the night sky with fireworks for the first of 15 total post-game shows in 2023. Cannon City will entertain fans with Post-game Fireworks after every Saturday home game, Opening Night, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend and Thursday, May 4.
Fans will be eager to arrive at the ballpark early for each of the seven planned giveaways, including the yearly sought-after Cannon Ballers-themed Hawaiian Shirt giveaway on Friday, June 23. Other exciting giveaways for the season include a 2023 Magnet Schedule presented by Pizza Hut (Friday, April 21) and retro Fanny Pack presented by Jani-King (Thursday, August 10). Select giveaways geared towards the younger audience feature a Pillowcase presented by Atrium Health (May 19 and 20) and the always popular Youth-Designed Team Jersey presented by Atrium Health (Friday, August 11).
Nightly promotions are also back and better than ever for Ballers fans with the return of $2 Tuesdays, a fresh slate of specials for Thirsty Thursday and a reemergence of Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord on select Sunday home games.
Theme nights are also back by popular demand as the Ballers will be turning back the clock as the Piedmont Boll Weevils for four games in the 2023 season. The family fun continues with two Dino Day games (Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, July 9), Super Splash Day (Sunday, June 11), Marvel Defenders of the Dimond Night (Saturday, June 24) and All Holidays Night (Saturday, July 29).
Adding onto the already stacked lineup of theme nights are new and highly requested games highlighted by the Cannon Ballers' first-ever Star Wars Night (Thursday, May 4), where the Ballers will take the field in special Star Wars themed jerseys. Other surefire fan favorites include Margaritaville Night (Saturday, July 8), Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub (Friday, April 21) and an introductory learning experience for newer fans with Baseball 101 Night (Wednesday, July 5).
Continuing the team's emphasis on recognizing and celebrating the local community, the Cannon Ballers are hosting three Education Days (Wednesday, April 19, Wednesday, May 3, Wednesday, May 17), one Camp Day (Wednesday, July 26), Military Appreciation Night (June 3) and First Responders Night (Friday, September 1). Atrium Health Ballpark will also be illuminated during the third annual Starry Night (Saturday August 19) benefiting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale to the general public beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Tickets can be purchased online at kcballers.com, in-person at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark, or by calling (704) 932-3267. Season Tickets, 10 Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.
For the most up-to-date information regarding all things Cannon Ballers, fans can keep up with the team on social media or sign up as an email insider to receive exclusive updates, news and ticket presale opportunities.
2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE
April 18th - Opening Day | Post-Game Fireworks presented by Atrium Health
April 19th - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)
April 20th - Thirsty Thursday
April 21st - Irish Heritage Night presented by Gaelic Alley Irish Pub & Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Pizza Hut
April 22nd - Post-Game Fireworks
April 23rd - Distracted Driver Awareness Day & Car Air Freshener Giveaway presented by IIANC (Adults) | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
May 2nd - $2 Tuesday
May 3rd - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)
May 4th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Visit Rowan | Star Wars Night | Thirsty Thursday
May 5th - Cinco de Mayo
May 6th - Post-Game Fireworks
May 7th - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Piggy Bank Giveaway presented by Nova Credit Union | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
May 16th - $2 Tuesday | Disability Awareness Night
May 17th - Education Day (11:00 a.m. First Pitch)
May 18th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday
May 19th - Boy Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth)
May 20th - Girl Scout Night | Pillowcase Giveaway presented by Atrium Health (Youth) | Post-Game Fireworks
May 21st - Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
May 29th - Memorial Day | Post-Game Fireworks
May 31st - Winning Wednesday
June 1st - Thirsty Thursday | Ladies Night
June 3rd - Military Appreciation Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Kinetic by Windstream
June 4th - Cheerwine Day | Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
June 6th - $2 Tuesday
June 7th - Winning Wednesday
June 8th - 90's Night | Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday
June 10th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness
June 11th - Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
June 20th - $2 Tuesday
June 21st - Winning Wednesday
June 22nd - Thirsty Thursday
June 23rd - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Adults)
June 24th - 3D Post-Game Fireworks | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond
June 25th - Bark in the Park presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
July 4th - Independence Day Celebration & Post-Game Fireworks Presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
July 5th - Winning Wednesday | Baseball 101
July 6th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday
July 7th - Pride Night
July 8th - Margaritaville Night | Post-Game Fireworks
July 9th - Dino Day | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
July 25th - $2 Tuesday
July 26th - Camp Day (12:05 p.m. First Pitch)
July 27th - Thirsty Thursday presented by Hendrick KIA
July 28th - Faith Night
July 29th - All Holiday Night & Post-Game Fireworks presented by Planet Fitness
July 20th - Bark in the Park & Giveaway presented by Subaru Concord | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
August 8th - $2 Tuesday
August 9th - Winning Wednesday
August 10th - 80's Night | Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Jani-King (Adults) | Thirsty Thursday
August 11th - Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Atrium Health
August 12th - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Hendrick KIA
August 13th - Super Splash Sunday | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
August 15th - $2 Tuesday
August 16th - Winning Wednesday
August 17th - Boll Weevils Night | Thirsty Thursday
August 18th - Refuge Night
August 19th - Starry Night & Post Game Fireworks presented by Nova Credit Union
August 29th - $2 Tuesday
August 30th - Winning Wednesday
August 31st - Thirsty Thursday
September 1st - First Responders Night presented by CPI Security
September 2nd - Post-Game Fireworks
September 3rd - Post-Game Fireworks
