Cannon Ballers to Host National Anthem Auditions for Inaugural Season

March 2, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release





(KANNAPOLIS, N.C.) - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will be searching for the best National Anthem performers that the surrounding counties have to offer on Sunday, March 15th at Cabarrus Brewing Company for their inaugural season at Atrium Health Ballpark. This free event, hosted by one of Cabarrus County's top breweries, will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and performers of all ages are welcome (performers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult).

To secure an opportunity to audition on March 15th, interested performers must pre-register at kcballers.com before the day of the event. Each individual will be given no more than two minutes to sing the National Anthem acapella. Performers with instruments are more than welcome to audition but will need to bring their own equipment and a supply of power will not be available.

Cabarrus Brewing Company Address: 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027

The Cannon Ballers open the gates to Atrium Health Ballpark for the inaugural 2020 season on Thursday, April 16th against the West Virginia Power. Season tickets and group hospitality areas are on sale now. For more information on how to be a part of this historic season, please visit www.kcballers.com or contact the Cannon Ballers Ticket Office by phone at 704-932-3267.

South Atlantic League Stories from March 2, 2020

