Cannon Ballers Plunge Toward Opening Day

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) -- Will the Cannon Ballers sink or swim? Neither, they'll fly. But their plumbing system will be put to the test today when the team conducts a "Super Flush" at Atrium Health Ballpark. A "super flush" is just one of the dozens of construction milestones recently plowed through by the team thanks to Barton Malow and the subcontractors building the state-of-the-art new facility in downtown Kannapolis.

Specifically, a super flush tests the sanitary sewer drainage system to ensure the system will work in a time of "peak demand." North Carolina's Cam-Ful Industries installed the plumbing at the 5,000-seat venue, and their dedicated team of contractors is responsible for ensuring today's test -- and every pipe -- runs smoothly.

All 104 toilets will be flushed simultaneously today by city, team and construction staff. From the suite level bathrooms to the solo umpire toilet in the clubhouse level, no lever will go un-pressed. All faucets will be turned on and left running for at least five minutes as well, giving the flushers plenty of time to wash their hands after finishing their not-so-dirty work.

Today's super flush marks just another milestone recently reached on the road to the Cannon Ballers' first pitch. At the end of February, Barton Malow, the construction manager at risk, handed over a substantially complete stadium to the City of Kannapolis and the Cannon Ballers. That meant the team and city were able to begin preparing the stadium for game-day and day-to-day operations.

As Kannapolis's own Wayne Brothers, Inc. -- the firm that poured over 900 cement mixer trucks of concrete at the stadium for a total of 8,200 cubic yards -- touches up the 360-degree concourse and completes the entryways, hordes of other tradesmen complete their work. Engineers from Musco Lighting test all 130 sports lighting fixtures to make sure each 140,300 watt lights just the right part of the playing field. Electricians from the W.B. Moore Company provided all the juice needed to power those lights, and are finalizing hundreds of thousands of feet of electrical inside, above and below the ballpark. The 25-by-50-foot Samsung video board is being run through its paces, and neighbors up and down West Avenue can hear Intellicom's audio engineers fine-tuning the robust sound system.

"There are no training pants for Opening Day, which is why we're so thankful the Barton Malow team meticulously tests every system as it comes online. They leave nothing to risk and little room for accidents," said General Manager Matt Millward.

In the dwindling countdown to Opening Day, local vendors will be bustling around the Kannapolis downtown. Allison Fence Company will complete the impressive black fencing around the concourse and interior work. Landscaping designed by local firm LandDesign will be planted by the skilled gardeners at Metrolina Greenhouses. Kinetic by Windstream trucks can be seen parked outside nearly every day as their engineers test and enhance the 10-gig internet that will both power game-day operations for the team and guarantee fans a top-notch experience.

"We're fine-tuning everything right now. From the marquee signage on top of the park to all the hundreds of pipes in the bowels of the building, we are making sure all systems are go for the team and City to welcome crowds to Atrium Health Ballpark next month," said Senior Superintendent Craig Montgomery.

Opening Day at Atrium Health Ballpark is scheduled for April 16. Given the continuously changing public health situation and the team's top desire to keep all fans and its community healthy and safe, the Cannon Ballers will announce any schedule changes online at kcballers.com and on its social media platforms. The Open House scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Team staff will remain in constant contact with City staff and officials at Major League and Minor League Baseball over the coming days and weeks.

For information on how to keep yourself and your family healthy during this time, visit AtriumHealth.org.

