CanMNT Through to Quarter-Final : CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







In this episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney breakdown the #CanMNT making it through to the quarter-final stages of Copa América

With a little catch-up on the latest #CanPL action -- : OneSoccer

