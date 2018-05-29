'Canes Sign Trevor Carrick to One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Carrick $700,000 on the NHL level or $80,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level during the 2018-19 season, with a guarantee of at least $95,000.

"Trevor had another solid season in the AHL and continued to be a steady leader for the Checkers," said Waddell. "We expect to have a competitive training camp, and he will be among the players who have opportunities to step up and earn time on the NHL level."

Carrick, 23, ranked first among Charlotte defensemen and sixth among AHL blueliners in scoring in 2017-18, totaling an AHL-career-high 44 points (11g, 33a) in 73 games for the Checkers. The Stouffville, Ont., native appeared in one game on the NHL level for the Hurricanes and had four points (0g, 4a) in eight Calder Cup playoff contests with Charlotte.

Originally selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round, 115h overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft, Carrick has played three career NHL games for Carolina. He has totaled 31 goals, 103 assists (134 points) and 275 penalty minutes in 276 career AHL games for the Checkers. Prior to turning professional, Carrick registered 101 points (38g, 63a) and 237 penalty minutes in 194 career regular-season Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Mississauga and Sudbury.

