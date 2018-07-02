'Canes Sign Dan Renouf to One-Year Deal

July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Dan Renouf on a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will pay $650,000 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level in 2018-19, with a guarantee of at least $100,000.

"Dan is a sturdy, reliable defenseman," said Waddell. "He'll be a steady presence on the blue line in our system."

Renouf, 24, registered 12 points (2g, 10a) in 73 games with Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, in 2017-18. The 6'3", 210-pound blueliner ranked second on the team in penalty minutes (83) last season and won a Calder Cup with the Griffins during the 2016-17 season. Renouf has recorded 29 points (5g, 24a) in 146 career AHL games with Grand Rapids. He has appeared in one NHL game, making his NHL debut with Detroit on March 27, 2017, at Carolina. The Ajax, Ont., native signed with the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016. Prior to turning professional, Renouf skated in 111 games over three seasons with the University of Maine (Hockey East), recording 38 points (10g, 28a).

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.