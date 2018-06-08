'Canes Sign Andrew Poturalski to One-Year Deal

June 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Poturalski $700,000 on the NHL level or $70,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level during the 2018-19 season.

"Andrew has shown skill and durability during his time in Charlotte," said Waddell. "He has continued to improve his game each season and we hope he can take another step forward next year."

Poturalski, 24, registered 49 points (22g, 27a) in 76 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) in 2017-18, becoming one of nine players in Charlotte franchise history to play in every game during a season. The 5'10", 180-pound forward ranked tied for third in the AHL in game-winning goals (7) last season and set career highs in games played and goals. In addition, Poturalski ranked fourth among Checkers skaters in goals and points in 2017-18 and added five points (1g, 4a) in eight Calder Cup playoff games. The Williamsville, NY, native has earned 106 points (43g, 63a) in 166 career AHL games with Charlotte. Poturalski, who originally signed with Carolina as a free agent on March 8, 2016, following his two-year career at the University of New Hampshire, has appeared in two NHL games with the Hurricanes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.