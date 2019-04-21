Canes Recall Bishop from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Clark Bishop from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Bishop, 23, tallied three points (1g, 2a) in 20 games with the Hurricanes during the regular season. The St. John's, N.L., native has skated in two playoff games with Charlotte this season after posting six points (3g, 3a) in 38 regular season AHL games in 2018-19. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has tallied 40 points (12g, 28a) in 148 career AHL regular season games and two goals in 10 career AHL playoff games. Bishop made his NHL debut this season vs. Colorado on Oct. 20 and scored his first NHL goal at Anaheim on Dec. 7. He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

