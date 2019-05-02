'Canes Recall Bean from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Jake Bean from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Bean, 20, finished second among rookie AHL defensemen in goals (13) and points (44) and ranked third in assists (31) during the regular season. The 6'1", 181-pound defenseman led all Charlotte blueliners in goals and was named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie team. Bean skated in a pair of NHL games with Carolina, making his NHL debut on Nov. 27 at Montreal. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

