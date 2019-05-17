'Canes Reassign Fleury to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Haydn Fleury to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Fleury, 22, skated in nine games for the Hurricanes during the postseason and posted one assist in 20 regular-season NHL games in 2018-19. The 6'3", 208-pound defenseman registered 10 points (2g, 8a) in 28 AHL games with the Checkers during the regular season. Fleury has registered 39 points (11g, 28a) in 101 career AHL games and has tallied nine assists in 84 career NHL games. The Carlyle, Sask., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, seventh overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

