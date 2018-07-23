'Canes Hire Ryan Warsofsky as Checkers Assistant Coach

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Ryan Warsofsky as Assistant Coach of the Charlotte Checkers.

"Ryan is a young coach who has already experienced success in professional hockey," said Waddell. "We're excited to have him work with our prospects in Charlotte."

Warsofsky, 30, spent the last two seasons as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 88-44-10-2. Warsofsky led the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals during the 2016-17 season, becoming the second-youngest coach in ECHL history to reach the league finals. Prior to the 2016-17 season, Warsofsky spent three seasons as Assistant Coach with the Stingrays, during which time the team's penalty kill finished first in the ECHL twice and won an ECHL-record 23 consecutive games in 2014-15.

The North Marshfield, MA, native played collegiately as a defenseman at Sacred Heart and Curry College, where he posted 47 points (13g, 34a) in 71 games (2008-11). After college, Warsofsky spent the 2011-12 season playing professionally for Turnhout (Netherlands), Rio Grande Valley (CHL) and Cape Cod (FHL). He then served as Assistant Coach at Curry College in 2012-13 before joining the Stingrays in 2013-14. His brother, David, is a defenseman in the Colorado Avalanche organization who has appeared in 55 career NHL games.

