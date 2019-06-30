'Canes Acquire James Reimer from Panthers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired goaltender James Reimer from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Scott Darling and a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Reimer, 31, was 13-12-5 with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 36 games with Florida in 2018-19. The Morweena, Man., native has appeared in 338 career NHL games with Toronto, San Jose and Florida, going 144-120-39 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round, 99th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer has posted a save percentage of better than .920 four times and represented Canada in the 2011 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

Darling, 30, registered a 15-29-9 record, 3.20 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in two seasons with the Hurricanes. He was acquired by Carolina from Chicago in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft (Evan Barratt).

