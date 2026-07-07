CPL Canadian Premier League

CanChamp QF Preview! + What Is the World Cup Legacy: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


On this week's CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie and Mitch broke down the weekend's CPL action, and looked ahead to the Canadian Championship quarterfinals.

Plus, with the World Cup wrapping up in Canada, they ask: what will its legacy be?

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Premier League Stories from July 6, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central