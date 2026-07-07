CanChamp QF Preview! + What Is the World Cup Legacy: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







On this week's CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie and Mitch broke down the weekend's CPL action, and looked ahead to the Canadian Championship quarterfinals.

Plus, with the World Cup wrapping up in Canada, they ask: what will its legacy be?

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 6, 2026

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