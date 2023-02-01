Cancer Night Jersey Auction February 10
February 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Join Our Fight! Danbury Hat Tricks will be in town for our Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Friday, February 10, 7:30 Puck Drop. Cancer Jerseys will be auctioned off immediately following the game. Donations will be made to The Love Michaela Foundation.
Be sure to use your Showpass app to order your tickets early as this game will fill fast. Let's Go Wolves!!!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2023
- Ivashkin Named FPHL Player of the Month - Binghamton Black Bears
- Cancer Night Jersey Auction February 10 - Watertown Wolves
- Talor Joseph Signs with Binghamton - Binghamton Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.