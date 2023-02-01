Cancer Night Jersey Auction February 10

February 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Join Our Fight! Danbury Hat Tricks will be in town for our Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Friday, February 10, 7:30 Puck Drop. Cancer Jerseys will be auctioned off immediately following the game. Donations will be made to The Love Michaela Foundation.

Be sure to use your Showpass app to order your tickets early as this game will fill fast. Let's Go Wolves!!!

