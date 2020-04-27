Cancellation Refunds Update

The deadline for refunds and/or credits for tickets held to the five canceled Havoc games in March was Friday, April 17 at 5:00 pm. All refund/credit requests we received by the stated deadline have been processed. Thank you all for your patience. The process was complicated by the shutdown and "social distancing."

A very special THANK YOU to all the people that were in the financial position to decline a refund and not request any type of refund or credit.

Keep following us at huntsvillehavoc.com and make sure to enable push notifications on the official Havoc App, to keep up with the latest news as we go through this offseason. The release of the 2020-21 schedule will be delayed until we get a green light from our respective State, County, and City governments. We certainly hope that happens by late Summer.

