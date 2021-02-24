Canceled COVID Season Brings Back 16th Season for Express

February 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







The Eau Claire Express had planned to be celebrating 17 seasons this year, but COVID-19 had a different plan for the organization. The Express is thankful to be back at Carson Park this summer and is looking forward to celebrating 16 sweet seasons.

The Eau Claire Express announced its 2021 season-long promotion today with the unveiling of their 'Sweet 16' season logo and promotional update. Celebrating their 16th season as a team in 2021, 16 games throughout the upcoming season will recognize and rejoice in the accomplishments that the Eau Claire Express has had, one year and game at a time.

"When coming up with a theme for the entire season we thought that there would be no better way than to celebrate our 16th season with 16 birthday parties,' said Express General Manager Jacob Servais "We wanted to choose a theme that allowed our fans to have a great time at the ballpark while celebrating all the things that make Express baseball what it is, our history."

The Eau Claire Express will begin their season on Monday, May 31th with a game against the Rochester Honkers at 7:05 pm and celebrate the Express's inaugural 2005 season. Â Throughout the season, select 'Sweet 16' games will feature exclusive giveaways, guest appearances, and many more surprises. Eau Claire will conclude their 'Sweet 16' party during our Fan Appreciation Weekend August 7-8 as we host the final regular-season home games of the year against the Waterloo Bucks and celebrate the 2021 season.

In the upcoming weeks, the Express will unveil further 'Sweet 16" and 2021 season promotional plans that include national acts, fireworks dates, and merchandise contests.

Eau Claire Express season tickets, group outings, and Kwik Trip Round-Trip Memberships are now available and can be purchased online or by calling the Express at 715-839-7788.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.