Canaries Win a Wild Game on Altavilla Walk-Off

August 11, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - Cade Gotta picked up two RBI, but the Sioux Falls Canaries opened the ten-game homestand with a 6-3 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday at The Birdcage.

Tyler Garkow (3-8) suffered the loss on the mound. He held the Railroaders scoreless until the fourth. There, Noah Vaughan took him for a three-run homer. Garkow threw a season-high 126 pitches. He struck out five and walked one.

Gotta picked up a pair of RBI on a single in the fifth to bring the Canaries within 3-2. Jabari Henry added an RBI double in the eighth.

Jheyson Manzueta (6-3) earned the win for the Railroaders. He went five innings, limiting the Canaries to five hits and two runs (one earned). Edward Cruz earned his sixth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Birds and Railroaders will meet at 12:05 pm Wednesday. RHP Angel Ventura (6-6, 5.56 ERA) will get the start for the Canaries in Game 2. LHP Michael Gunn (4-4, 4.87 ERA) will get the start for Cleburne.

We know you've been plotting the mid-week day for that great escape from the office. How about Wednesday, when you'll see the best live entertainer we'll have all season -- a man named Tyler who balances everything from mugs of beer to ladders and bicycles on his face all afternoon long!

Meanwhile, we'll have 80-cent hot dogs with the purchase of a regular-priced hot dog! All kids 12 and under get in for $8, but so do adults who buyÂ ogs with tAll kids 12 and under get in for $8, but so do adults who buy $8 online tickets! And all merchadies is 8% off! And it will be done to the tune of all 80's music!

A live broadcast of all the home games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.