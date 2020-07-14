Canaries Storm Back, Score Five Unanswered in 6-4 Win

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: Down 4-1 in the seventh inning, the Sioux Falls Canaries piled on five unanswered runs to take down the Chicago Dogs, 6-4, at Impact Field. A Logan Landon RBI double in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning base knock.

Winning Pitcher: RHP D.J. Sharabi

Losing Pitcher: RHP Jalen Miller

Save: Keaton Steele (1)

Star of the Game: Tyler Ladendorf. Ladendorf stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday night. The Maine West High School product stole two bases, scored a run, tallied three singles and recorded a sacrifice fly.

Next:

Who? Sioux Falls Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs, Game Two

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois

When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? RHP Tyler Herron (Sioux Falls) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)

Tickets: TheChicagoDogs.com/tickets

Broadcast: AABaseball.TV

Extra Bite: The Dogs had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but the Canaries whipped up a game-sealing double play. Joey Terdoslavich flied out to center, and upon making the catch, Sioux Falls outfielder K.C. Huth successfully relayed to second base, where Andrew Ely applied the game-ending tagout.

