Canaries Storm Back, Score Five Unanswered in 6-4 Win
July 14, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Skinny: Down 4-1 in the seventh inning, the Sioux Falls Canaries piled on five unanswered runs to take down the Chicago Dogs, 6-4, at Impact Field. A Logan Landon RBI double in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winning base knock.
Winning Pitcher: RHP D.J. Sharabi
Losing Pitcher: RHP Jalen Miller
Save: Keaton Steele (1)
Star of the Game: Tyler Ladendorf. Ladendorf stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday night. The Maine West High School product stole two bases, scored a run, tallied three singles and recorded a sacrifice fly.
Next:
Who? Sioux Falls Canaries vs. Chicago Dogs, Game Two
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Illinois
When? Tomorrow, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? RHP Tyler Herron (Sioux Falls) vs. RHP J.D. Busfield (Chicago)
Tickets: TheChicagoDogs.com/tickets
Broadcast: AABaseball.TV
Extra Bite: The Dogs had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but the Canaries whipped up a game-sealing double play. Joey Terdoslavich flied out to center, and upon making the catch, Sioux Falls outfielder K.C. Huth successfully relayed to second base, where Andrew Ely applied the game-ending tagout.
