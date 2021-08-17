Canaries Stay Hot vs. Houston, Make It Three Straight

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries won their third straight game Tuesday, downing the Houston Apollos by a final of 8-6. Cade Gotta and Daryl Myers each notched three hits in the contest.

Gotta got the Birds on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the first. The blast was his sixth of the season. An Angelo Altavilla triple and a Myers single netted the Birds two more runs in the second to build the lead to 3-0.

Ty Culbreth (7-7) earned the win on the mound for the Canaries. He gave up just one run prior to the seventh. He struck out nine en route to the victory. Tucker Smith (2-6) suffered the loss on the mound for Houston. He allowed five runs (five earned) in five innings.

After the Apollos made the score 7-6, Myers added a second RBI with a double in the seventh to score Mitch Glasser. Grady Wood notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Wyatt Ulrich and Mike Hart each finished with two hits in the game. The win moved the Canaries to 9-2 vs. Houston all-time.

RHP Charlie Hasty (2-3, 6.39 ERA) will start for the Canaries as they look to clinch the series in Game 3 Wednesday at 7:05 pm. RHP Jake Voss (0-2, 7.65 ERA) is expected to start for Houston. Wednesday will be Top Gun Night at The Birdcage.

We feel the need - the need for speed, and we have not lost that lovin' feeling! The Birds are going to take your breath away with a celebration of one of the iconic movies from the Decade of Decadence, and we'll be your wingman any time. We're not going to be happy unless we're going Mach 2 with our hair on fire, so tickets for kids are just $8! Adults can purchase $8 tickets online. Enjoy 80-cent hot dogs with the purchase of a regular hot dog, and 8% off all Canaries merchandise. We'll make the Birdcage a danger zone for Houston Apollos. It's time to buzz the tower and watch the Birdies!

A live broadcast of all the home games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

