Canaries Series Finale vs. Houston Postponed

SIOUX FALLS - Tonight's series finale between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Houston Apollos has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Canaries will make up the game with a doubleheader vs. the Apollos on June 5th. The twinbill is scheduled for 2 pm and 6 pm.

Any ticket to tonight's game can be redeemed for any other home game during the 2021 season.

The Canaries head on a six-game road trip to Lincoln and Kansas City starting Friday at 7:05. Fans can listen live to all six games of the road trip on Fox Sports 98.1 FM (1230 AM) and KWSN.com.

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

