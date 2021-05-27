Canaries Series Finale vs. Houston Postponed
May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
SIOUX FALLS - Tonight's series finale between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Houston Apollos has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Canaries will make up the game with a doubleheader vs. the Apollos on June 5th. The twinbill is scheduled for 2 pm and 6 pm.
Any ticket to tonight's game can be redeemed for any other home game during the 2021 season.
The Canaries head on a six-game road trip to Lincoln and Kansas City starting Friday at 7:05. Fans can listen live to all six games of the road trip on Fox Sports 98.1 FM (1230 AM) and KWSN.com.
For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 27, 2021
- Canaries Series Finale vs. Houston Postponed - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Kevin Folman Signed by Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Goldeyes Add Dynamic Infielder - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Kevin Folman Signs with Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Grand Slam Not Enough for Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks Score 10 in 4th, Seven More in 8th to Beat Chicago 17-5 - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RailCats Literally Walk Off, Snap Cougars Five-Game Win Streak - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Prime Goes 5-For-5 in Dominant Win over Dogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RedHawks Explode for 17 Runs to Down Dogs - Chicago Dogs
- Railroaders Rally Not Enough as Lincoln Evens Series - Cleburne Railroaders
- Saltdogs Use Three-Run Eighth to Even Series - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Canaries Crush Apollos 16-0 to Clinch Series - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Offense Powers Them to Series Win - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Downed by Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.