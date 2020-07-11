Canaries Hold Down Goldeyes

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-4) lost 5-1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday evening.

With the Goldeyes in front 1-0 in the bottom of the second, the Canaries scored twice to take the lead for good. Damek Tomscha singled to right leading off. Two batters later, Ryan Long grounded a single through the right side before Logan Landon served a single to right-centre that plated Tomscha with the tying run. Michael Hart added a line drive single to right that scored Long to make it 2-1 Sioux Falls.

The Canaries added a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the fifth. Tomscha tripled home Andrew Ely, and then scored himself on a wild pitch.

With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the eighth, Hart tripled to centre and came home with the Canaries' fifth run on an infield single to third from KC Huth.

Canaries' starter Jake Zokan (1-1) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on eight hits over five innings. Zokan walked two and struck out four.

Kyle Martin gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out single down the right field line that scored Jonathan Moroney.

McKenzie Mills (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and allowed three earned runs on four hits in four-plus innings. Mills walked two and struck out four.

Evan Grills and Dylan Rheault each worked a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes. All nine Goldeyes starters had at least one hit.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. Kevin Hilton (1-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Sam Bragg (1-0, 3.60). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

