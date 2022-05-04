Canaries Announce Tanner Hoops as Next Play-By-Play Broadcaster

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries have hired Tanner Hoops as the organization's play-by-play broadcaster for the 2022 season.

The Storm Lake, Iowa, native currently handles volleyball play-by-play duties at the University of Minnesota and is the studio host for Golden Gopher football broadcasts on the school's Learfield network. He was on the call when the Minnesota men's basketball team captured the inaugural Asheville Championship last November and covered Minnesota volleyball's run to the NCAA Elite Eight a month later.

"I'm thrilled to join the Canaries," said Hoops, "Sioux Falls is a wonderful community with a rich sports tradition and I couldn't be more excited to add to it."

Hoops' career includes stints in the Northwoods League, the United States Hockey League and with ESPN Radio.

Hoops joined the Duluth Huskies broadcast team in 2018 and his call of the final out from that season's Summer Collegiate World Series was featured in the Northwoods League hype video the following year.

He then spent two years working for ESPN Radio in Marquette, Michigan, where he did play-by-play and hosted a daily talk show, the SportsPen. Hoops joined the Sioux City Musketeers broadcast team in the fall of 2020 while working in the front office as Communications Director.

"Sioux Falls has brought in some tremendously talented broadcasters in the past," Hoops commented, "I very much look forward to becoming part of that tradition."

Hoops graduated from Buena Vista University in 2018 with a degree in Digital Media.

The Canaries open the 2022 season May 13th at Lincoln. All home games will be available via AABaseball.TV and all 100 regular season games can be heard on KWSN and on the KWSN streaming app.

