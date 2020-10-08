Canadiens Sign Defenseman Noah Juulsen to a One-Year Contract Extension

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with defenseman Noah Juulsen. The deal will pay Juulsen $ 700,000 in the NHL and $ 125,000 in the AHL.

Juulsen, 23, skated in 13 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL in 2019-20. The right-handed defenseman collected three assists with Laval in addition of posting a +6 differential and serving four penalty minutes.

The Surrey, BC native played 44 games with the Canadiens since the start of his career and has a 2-6-8 record with a +6 differential. Juulsen also served 10 penalty minutes in the NHL since 2017-18.Juulsen was selected in the first round (26th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

