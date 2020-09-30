Canadiens Agree to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Goaltender Michael McNiven

September 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Michael McNiven on a one-year, two-way contract (2020-21). The deal will see McNiven earn $700,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the AHL.

McNiven, 23, played three games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL in 2019-20, posting a 3-0-0 record, a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Winnipeg, MB native also played 22 games in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder, Jacksonville Icemen and Norfolk Admirals where he earned a 9-11-2 record.

Over the course of his AHL career, McNiven has played 58 games with the Rocket. The 6'01'' and 198 lbs goaltender has a 20-31-4 record along with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 save percentage. He also registered two shutouts.McNiven and the Canadiens agreed on terms on an NHL entry-level contract in 2015.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.