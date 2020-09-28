Canadiens Agree to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Forward Jake Lucchini

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jake Lucchini on a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will see Lucchini earn $700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.

Lucchini, 25, collected four goals and one assist in eight AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. The Trail, BC native also tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before being acquired by the Canadiens. In career in the AHL, Lucchini scored 17 goals and added 10 helpers in 76 games with Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Before playing in the AHL, the 5'11'' and 183 lbs forward spent four seasons with Michigan Tech in the Western College Hockey Association (WCHA). Lucchini registered 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 164 games with Michigan Tech while also leading his team in goals (16), assists (23) and points (39) in 2017-18. He won the WCHA championship with Michigan Tech in 2016-17 and 2017-18.Lucchini was acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on February 20, 2020.

