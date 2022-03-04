Canadians, UBC Announce April Exhibition Game

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians are set to host the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds for an exhibition game at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday, April 6 in what will be the first game at the Nat since August 30, 2019. The C's will make their official return to Ontario Street on Tuesday, April 19 for the 2022 Home Opener.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The two teams will play a seven-inning game and all proceeds will be split between both clubs. Concessions will be available. Tickets can be purchased or over the phone by calling (604) 872-5232.

The 2022 Vancouver Canadians roster has yet to be determined by the Toronto Blue Jays and will be announced in April. Vancouver's coaching staff will also be revealed in the coming weeks.

"It will be great to open the doors on April 6 for the exhibition against UBC," team president Andy Dunn said. "I appreciate Chris Pritchett and the UBC Baseball program for making this happen for us and all our or fans. It will be tremendous for our C's - and our gameday staff - to get in a preseason game under the lights as we continue to prepare for Opening Day. It's incredible to be home at the Nat."

With eight conference championships and a fourth place showing at the NAIA World Series to their name, the University of British Columbia Baseball program has been a Region I powerhouse for over two decades. The program has developed 23 players who have been drafted since its inception in 1996, including long-time Colorado Rockies ace Jeff Francis who was selected ninth overall in 2002. They play their home games at Tourmaline West Stadium.

T-Birds head coach Chris Pritchett makes a return to Nat Bailey after serving as the Canadians hitting coach for the 2007 season when the club was still affiliated with the Oakland A's. Pritchett has been at the helm for UBC since 2015 after a 13-year professional baseball career and a turn as an international scout for the Boston Red Sox.

The 2022 season begins on April 8 in Spokane, when the C's travel to Avista Stadium for a three-game series with the Spokane Indians (Rockies) then a six-game set at the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) before making their triumphant return to Nat Bailey Stadium on April 19 against Eugene (Giants) for the Home Opener.

