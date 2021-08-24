Canadians to Finish 2021 Season in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians announced today that the remainder of the 2021 season will be played in the team's "home away from home" at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Oregon. The team's return to Nat Bailey Stadium has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2022 campaign.

"As we all know, 2021 has been challenging for everyone both personally and professionally, however, we have been fortunate to be able to start and now finish our season in Hillsboro," Canadians President Andy Dunn said. "The safety for our players, staff and fans remains our number one concern. Coupled with the fact that our season will conclude in less than 30 days, we have made the tough decision to finish the 2021 season in Oregon."

The C's were originally displaced by the closed Canadians-American border and, in concert with the Hillsboro Hops, the City of Hillsboro, and others, moved their in-season operation to Oregon's Tualatin Valley in the spirit of returning Canadians Baseball to action after nearly 18 months away from the field.

Despite the team's inability to return this year, the 2022 campaign is already coming into focus.

"Our staff have already begun the process of planning and developing what will be an exciting and memorable return for baseball and The Canadians to Vancouver and Nat Bailey Stadium beginning in April for our 2022 full season," Dunn continued. "We look forward to welcoming each and every one of our fans back home to The Nat in 2022."

