Canadians Tickets for the 2021 Season on Sale Tomorrow

Hillsboro, OR - The Vancouver Canadians, High-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are excited to announce that tickets for the upcoming 2021 Season will go on sale Tomorrow April 8, 2021 at 9am. Due to the on-going pandemic and current border crossing restrictions all C's home games will be played in Hillsboro, Oregon, home of the Hillsboro Hops.

Beginning tomorrow, fans can purchase Full-Season (60 Games) tickets or a 12-Game Mini Plan which includes twelve of the most popular games of the season, including six games against the local Hillsboro Hops. The purchase of either of these ticket packages will include a commemorative T-Shirt to recognize the uniqueness of the Canadians 2021 season.

"While we are disappointed that we can't begin the season in front of our great fans at Nat Bailey Stadium, we are excited to put tickets on sale and welcome fans to come see us in Hillsboro," stated Canadians President, Andy Dunn.

Currently Ron Tonkin field (Hillsboro, Oregon) has been permitted to host games at 25% capacity, meaning tickets will be limited. The Canadians have worked closely with the City of Hillsboro and the Hillsboro Hops to ensure a safe, clean and fun environment as fans return to the ballpark.

"The safety of everyone involved has been, and remains our top priority, stated Dunn. We can assure our fans that coming to a game this season will be a fun and safe experience for everyone."

Additionally, a limited number of Individual Game tickets for the first 2 Homestands (May 11-16 and May 25-30) will go on sale Monday April 12th at 9am. For the 2021 season all tickets will be digital. Fans can purchase tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

The C's Home slate begins on May 11th, vs. the Spokane Indians. For any questions please visit CanadiansBaseball.com or contact us at 503-693-5981.

