Canadians "Super Saturday" Set to Get Underway

May 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians are set to host 'Super Saturday today out at historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium and this is a great photo/video op for any media outlets looking to showcase fans out in the sunshine having fun. Here's a quick look at a few of the items that may be of interest to your department(s). Note: We have staff on-site to help your photographer/videographer get the shots they need quickly.

(NEW) A&B Tool Rentals 'Dancing' Grounds Crew Auditions - 12:00pm to 12:30pm*

For the first time in franchise history the Vancouver Canadians are looking for a fan who wants to dance alongside our A&B Tool Rentals Grounds Crew at select games this summer! Fans of all ages will be asked to arrive at Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium between 12:00pm and 12:30pm to take part in a dance lesson led by C's Ground Crew dance lead Lori Stankiewicz. Once the lesson is complete, the auditioning for the position will begin with lots of laughter and fun as we try to find that one person who is willing to 'Shake It Off' in front of 6,000 fans this season.

*Should you arrive after 12:30pm but no later than 2:00pm, please be ready to audition to a 30-second portion from the song "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.

National Anthem Auditions - 10:00am - 12:00pm

One of the most memorable elements of our annual Super Saturday is inviting fans to come out to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to audition for the opportunity to sing both the American and National anthem at a Vancouver Canadians game!

We're looking for passionate fans who are willing to sing both anthems and take pride in leading more than 6,000 fans in an unforgettable ballpark moment. Arrive early to register as this part of Super Saturday always brings out the best in our community.

Single-Game Tickets On-Sale - 10:00am to 3:00pm

With the 2019 Promotional Schedule released just days ago, fans of the Vancouver Canadians can now grab the seats they want to the games they want as Single-Game Tickets will be made available as of 10:00am at the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office. As well, tickets can be purchased on-line by visiting www.canadiansbaseball.com. With 38 sun-soaked, action-packed home dates to choose from, fans will be jumping on these seats quickly to ensure they can get into the games they want this summer.

Rookie Team Pick-up Party presented by Trail Appliances - 10:00am to 3:00pm

Kids 12-and-under who are Vancouver Canadians fans, Super Saturday is big deal as the Rookie Team Pick-up Party gets our youngest fans all set up for the upcoming season. Members receive everything from a Vancouver Canadians Rookie Team drawstring backpack, bag tag and hat through to Reserved Grandstand Tickets to ALL Sunday & Monday home games (based on availability) and much more.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.