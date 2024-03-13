Canadians, RBC Announce Return of RBC We Care Wednesdays

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and RBC are pleased to announce the return of RBC We Care Wednesdays, a community spotlight campaign that highlights the efforts, impact, and achievements of local charities through public awareness, a ticket fundraiser and in-stadium events that showcase each charity at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Vancouver Canadians to celebrate 11 terrific charities who are making huge strides in improving local communities across British Columbia," Todd Shewfelt, Regional Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC Royal Bank said. "My Team RBC colleagues and I are especially excited to once again team up with the C's at iconic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to support our community partners! The charities selected for RBC We Care Wednesdays in 2024 are organizations that we have long-standing relationships with through donations, sponsorships and countless employee volunteer hours and fundraising. We can't wait to join baseball fans at The Nat this season to thank these charities for all that they are doing to help care for our communities."

During each RBC We Care Wednesday, fans at the ballpark will be introduced to one of the following 11 charities:

Covenant House Vancouver - April 10

Covenant House Vancouver's purpose is to serve all youth with absolute respect and unconditional love. They help youth aged 16-24 who are experiencing homelessness and protect and safeguard all youth in need by offering a continuum of services that incorporate evidence and trauma informed theories and practices to ensure that they care for the whole person - mind, body, and spirit. Services and programs range from Outreach and their Drop-In Centre to short- and long-term housing and support services, like counselling, art therapy, and life skills classes that enable youth to successfully transition to independence. Focusing on whole-person care allows them to provide relentless support to young people as they work to end youth homelessness and human trafficking.

JA British Columbia - April 24

JA British Columbia (JABC) is a not-for-profit impact organization that delivers free hands-on, immersive education in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship. Reaching thousands of young people each year through partnerships with educators, volunteers, and donors, JABC is one of the few organizations with the experience and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.

For over 65 years, JABC has served B.C. youth, including Indigenous communities, people of colour, and at-risk populations. JABC's real-world training helps young people develop the skills to build successful careers, prepare for the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship, and learn to thrive financially. Through JA, young people are equipped with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. JABC is a proud member of JA Canada and JA Worldwide, one of the world's largest and most impactful NGOs.

ALS BC - May 8

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of British Columbia (ALS BC) was founded in 1981 by Dr. Andrew Eisen, ALS patients and family members to meet the physical and emotional needs of people living with ALS and their caregivers. Its goal is to cure ALS through funding research, while advocating for and supporting people living with ALS.

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation - May 29

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is Vancouver Coastal Health's primary philanthropic partner, raising funds for specialized adult health care services and research for all British Columbians. VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation partners with donors to raise essential funds for Vancouver Coastal Health, supporting VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, and Community Health Services.

Foundry - June 12

Foundry offers free and confidential services for young people ages 12 to 24 - mental health care, substance use services, physical health care, peer support, and social services - online through the Foundry BC app or in-person at Foundry centres located across BC.

BC Women's Health Foundation - June 26

BC Women's Health Foundation is the largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the full spectrum of women + newborn health, ensuring women have equitable access to the highest quality healthcare when, where and how they need it.

Dr. Peter Centre - July 3

Over the past 25 years, the Dr. Peter Centre has created a model for how to work with people with complex illnesses and conditions (HIV/AIDS, substance use and mental illness among them) by removing the barriers that get in the way of treating their medical needs.

Make-A-Wish Canada - July 31

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. There are over 625 wishes waiting to be granted in BC & Yukon alone and their families are likely your friends, neighbours, or coworkers.

Coast Mental Health Foundation - August 7

For over 50 years, Coast Mental Health has operated on the belief that recovery from severe mental illness is possible, and that everyone can find their meaningful place in the community - a place to live, a place to connect, and a place to work. Recovery from mental illness is possible when people in need have access to three essential elements: housing, support services, and employment in their community. Our proven community-based programs transform the lives of over 5,000 people each year

Canuck Place - August 21

Canuck Place Children's Hospice is BC and the Yukon's pediatric palliative care provider. Over 871 children with life-threatening illnesses and their families receive Canuck Place inpatient and community-based care. Canuck Place operates 13 patient beds and 8 family suites through two hospices in Vancouver and Abbotsford. Services include medical respite, pain and symptom management, 24-hour clinical care line, music and recreation therapy, education and art, grief and bereavement counselling, and end-of-life care. With donors, research, their talented team, patient family partners, and volunteers, Canuck Place cares for children with short lives and the families who love them.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver - September 4

Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver is committed to building strength, stability, and self-reliance for families through affordable homeownership. With a portfolio of 50+ units of housing across the Greater Vancouver region, they are expanding their impact with 42 upcoming homes in Coquitlam and additional projects in North Vancouver. Habitat Greater Vancouver is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2024.

"Giving back to our community is an integral part of what we as an organization and our loyal C's fans stand for," Canadians Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "We are thrilled to work with the great team at RBC to bring this program to life every Wednesday night at The Nat. This partnership a true 'win-win-win' for us, RBC, and, most importantly, these incredible charities."

Each RBC We Care Wednesday charity will have a unique ticket link that fans can use to purchase tickets for that game. $5 from every ticket sold via those links will go directly to that charity. A special pregame ceremony, interactive activities on the concourse - including meet & greets with RBC Olympians and Leo the Lion - along with other events around the ballpark will take place during each RBC We Care Wednesday, and the first four game dates will also include a gate giveaway. Stay up-to-date with event plans for each RBC We Care Wednesday by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com/Community/rbcwecare.

