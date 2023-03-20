Canadians, RBC Announce Return of RBC We Care Wednesdays

March 20, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and RBC are pleased to announce the return of RBC We Care Wednesdays, a community spotlight campaign that highlights the efforts, impact, and achievements of 10 local charities through public awareness, a ticket fundraiser and in-stadium events that showcase each charity at Nat Bailey Stadium.

"We are honored to partner with the Vancouver Canadians to celebrate 10 incredible charities who are making such an important impact in local communities across British Columbia," said Todd Shewfelt, Regional Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC Royal Bank. "My Team RBC colleagues and I are extremely excited to once again join the Canadians at iconic Nat Bailey Stadium to support our community partners! The charities selected for RBC We Care Wednesdays are organizations that we have long-standing relationships with through donations, sponsorships and countless employee volunteer hours and fundraising. That's why we can't wait to join baseball fans at The Nat this season to thank these charities for all that they are doing to help care for our communities."

During each RBC We Care Wednesday, fans at the ballpark will be introduced to one of the following 10 charities:

April 12 - Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon provides support for sick kids and families needing to travel long distances to receive specialized care only found in Vancouver. Their 73-bedroom house is a place filled with hope and love, built on the belief that keeping the family together is an essential part of healing children with serious illnesses.

April 26 - BC Children's Hospital Foundation works with communities across British Columbia to raise funds for essentials including life-saving equipment, research into childhood diseases, a wide range of medical staff and community child health education programs.

May 10 - United Way British Columbia serves Central and Northern Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, Thompson Nicola Cariboo, Southern Interior, Trail and District, and East Kootenay and exists to drive positive impact and lasting change by delivering resources and support for the people who need it most.

May 31 - Crisis Centre of BC provides help and hope to individuals, organizations, and communities. Spanning the spectrum of crisis support, suicide prevention, and postvention, they engage staff and volunteers in a variety of services and programs that educate, train, and support the strength and capacity of individuals and communities.

June 14 - A Loving Spoonful provides free, nutritious meals to people living with HIV and co-existing illness in Metro Vancouver and the surrounding areas. They provide approximately 100,000 meals each year to those most vulnerable in the community, many of whom are isolated and dealing with multiple physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

June 28 - BC Centre for Ability is dedicated to their mission of leading in the design and delivery of community-based services for persons with diverse abilities. They are guided by their values of hope, kindness, collaboration, and innovation in a family-centric environment.

July 26 - YWCA Metro Vancouver supports women and families as they pursue their dreams and goals. Their mission is to advance gender equity alongside women, families, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people through advocacy and integrated services that help support personal, collective and economic wellbeing.

August 9 - PLEA Community Services Society of British Columbia helps children, youth, adults and families who face significant challenges lead fulfilling lives within their communities. They believe in the powerful influence of relationships that are based on mutual trust and respect, that everyone has the opportunity to have a good life and that everyone counts.

August 23 - MOSAIC is one of Canada's largest settlement non-profit organizations. Their newcomer services change the lives of immigrants, refugees, and individuals from diverse backgrounds in Greater Vancouver and throughout BC.

August 30 - Family Services of Greater Vancouver has been looking out for people in crisis since 1928. Over 420 staff members help youth experiencing homelessness, families and children impacted by trauma, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable people from an evidence-based, trauma-informed lens - all while providing compassionate, client-centered care.

"Giving back to our community is an integral part of what we as an organization and our loyal C's fans stand for," Canadians Vice President of Sales & Marketing Walter Cosman said. "We are thrilled to work with the great team at RBC to bring this program to life every Wednesday night at The Nat. It's a great way to enjoy a baseball game and inspire positive action in the community at the same time, making this partnership a true 'win-win-win' for us, RBC, and, most importantly, these incredible charities."

Each charity will benefit from a special fundraising code that fans can use to purchase tickets. A portion of the ticket purchase price will go directly to support the charity. A special pregame ceremony, interactive activities on the concourse - including meet & greets with RBC Olympians and Leo the Lion - along with other events around the ballpark will take place during each RBC We Care Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with event plans for each RBC We Care Wednesday or visiting the "Community" tab on CanadiansBaseball.com and selecting "RBC We Care" from the dropdown menu.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 20, 2023

Canadians, RBC Announce Return of RBC We Care Wednesdays - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.