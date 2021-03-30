Canadian's Name Backemeyer as Executive Vice President

(Ron Tonkin Field-Hillsboro, OR) - The Vancouver Canadians are proud to announce hiring of Tom Backemeyer as the clubs new Executive Vice President.

Backemeyer, who most recently served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Lancaster Jethawks 2014-2021. The Jethawks were the sister organization to the Vancouver Canadians held under the same ownership group of Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney.

"I could not be more excited to be joining a first-class organization like the Vancouver Canadians. I have been lucky enough to work for what I feel is the best ownership group in Minor League Baseball over the last six years, and I am grateful to be able to continue in this role with the Canadians. The success the Canadians have had over the years is second to none and I look forward to working with the talented staff in Vancouver as we transition to a new era of Canadians Baseball. Let's Go C's!", stated Backemeyer.

Backemeyer, born and raised in Lincoln Nebraska, has had professional experiences across multiple levels including the Nashville Sounds, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Fresno Grizzlies, The Everette Aquasox as well as in Lancaster, CA.

"Tom has always proven to be a tremendous asset to us. The work and goals he accomplished in both Everett as well and the tremendous and professional job he did in Lancaster, having Tom join us for what I believe will be a challenging year in Hillsboro will make us a better organization both today and, in the future,", stated Canadians President Andy Dunn.

