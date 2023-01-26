Canadians Host Two Job Fairs for the 2023 Season

VANCOUVER, BC - Join the Canadians Game Day Staff this season! Attend the C's Job Fair on Saturday, February 4th and 25th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Nat Bailey Stadium. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out their application before arrival at the job fair. Applications are available online Click HERE to complete the online form. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 7, 2023. Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Canadians staff member and bring a photo ID.

The Canadians are accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, seasonal game day staff positions. Here is a complete list of jobs available this season:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Game Day Roles:

Ticket Sellers - Responsible for selling tickets to the walkup crowd on gamedays in the box office. Ideal candidates would be computer literate, friendly, and able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Fan Services Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watching crowd for problems or injuries during game, and assisting fans safely out at the end of the game

Promotions Team -- Applicants must be energetic, outgoing, and interested in putting on a show. Team members must be comfortable talking, dancing and working in front of large crowds. Must be comfortable engaging with people of all ages. Dancing grounds crew? Sushi Race Mascot? Prize Tosses?

Parking Attendants - The Parking Lot Attendant is a part time seasonal gameday position with the Vancouver Canadians. We always try to make a great first impression here with the Canadians and the first face our fans will see when they enter Nat Bailey Stadium

Press Box Staff:

Scoreboard & Stats Operators - Responsible for keeping track of every pitch, logging balls, strikes, outs, pitch count, pitch speed, runs, hits, errors, etc.

Gameday Stringer - Inputs all pitches and all plays based on the Official Scorer ruling into MLB/MiLB's electronic scoring program. All positions must have an in-depth knowledge of official baseball rules. All positions report one hour prior to game time and stay up to 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Video Board Operations Staff - this includes Camera Operators, Replay Operator and Video Board Operators

To view the full description of these roles and Full-Time roles, click HERE.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Nat Bailey Stadium. The Vancouver Canadians offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Canadians are an equal opportunity employer.

