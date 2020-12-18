Canadians Elliott Curtis and Mateos Kekatos Agree to Terms with Titans

Ottawa, ON - As the busy offseason for the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club continues, the club announced Friday the signings of Canadian Infielder Elliott Curtis and Pitcher Mateos Kekatos.

Curtis, 22, is a recent graduate of the NCAA's University of Kentucky (Lexington, KY) after transferring from Middle Tennessee State (Murfreesboro, TN) before the 2019 season. The Kitchener, Ontario native primarily plays 2nd base, but during his collegiate career, he also played 3rd and 1st base.

Named to the first all-Canadian team by the Canadian Baseball Network in 2018, Curtis will hit the field for his first full season of professional baseball in 2021. A left-handed hitter, Curtis hit a career .281, adding three home runs and drove in 22 runs in 64 career collegiate games. The 2020 season was shaping up to be a great one for Curtis as he hit .294 with a home run and four RBI's before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Kekatos, 22, spent four seasons in USports baseball with the University of Toronto and University of British Columbia. The Toronto, Ontario native has some professional baseball experience as he suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Intercounty Baseball League in 2019. Kekatos brings a lot of upside to Ottawa as he can pitch as a starter and come on in relief.

In nine games professionally (three starts, six in relief) with Toronto, Kekatos earned a record of 2-1 across 25.1 innings pitched with a 6.03 earned run average. The right-hander surrendered 30 hits in his rookie season, walking 13 and striking out 20.

"Kekatos and Curtis are both rookies to professional baseball," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "I'm excited to see what each of these young men can do with the opportunity this season and beyond. Mateos has the versatility to both start and come out of the bullpen. Elliott is a defensive-minded middle infielder who was on route to a breakout season his at Kentucky before his season ended with an injury. Both guys will compete this spring for positions on our opening day roster."

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

