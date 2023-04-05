Canadians Debut 2023 Opening Day Roster

VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's third season as Toronto's High-A affiliate.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 30 names that make up the roster. 23 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2022 and were a part of Vancouver's push to the postseason.

The team will feature nine of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Cade Doughty (#8), the 78th overall pick in last year's draft.

LHP Adam Macko (#9) makes his system debut after he was traded from Seattle for Teoscar Hernandez.

RHP Dahian Santos (#11), who struck out 22 hitters in 12.2 innings with the C's last year.

OF Gabby Martinez (#12) a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for Toronto.

INF Josh Kasevitch (#13), First Team All-Pac 12 at Oregon before he was drafted in the second round.

OF Dasan Brown (#15), who carried the C's on offense in the Northwest League Championship Series.

INF Alex De Jesus (#21) returns after 24 games with the C's last year following his arrival from the Dodgers.

INF Estiven Machado (#24), the only switch hitter on the roster.

INF Rainer Nunez (#26) is back after an exciting Spring Training with the big league club.

Two Canadian players are on the club to start the season. Southpaw Adam Macko (Stony Plain, Alberta) and speedster Dasan Brown (Oakville, Ontario) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

17 Canadian provinces, U.S. states and territories have sent native sons to British Columbia, led by California (three), Louisiana (two), Virginia (two) and Pennsylvania (two).

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (four), Venezuela (three), Panama (one), Brazil (one) and Mexico (one) are represented on the roster.

Santos is the youngest player at 20 and the only one born in 2003. Andres Sosa, 25, is the oldest. The average age of the Opening Day roster is 21.7 years old.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

17 were drafted by Toronto, including five from 2022.

Four were inked to contracts as free agents.

Six were signed as international free agents.

Two were acquired via trade.

One was picked up on waivers

The complete Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS

Cooper Benson

TJ Brock

Connor Cooke

Chad Dallas

Michael Dominguez

Mason Fluharty

Hunter Gregory

Devereaux Harrison

Justin Kelly

Conor Larkin

Adam Macko

Abdiel Mendoza

Eric Pardinho

Naswell Paulino

Sam Ryan

Dahian Santos

CATCHERS

Jommer Hernandez

Andres Sosa

INFIELDERS

Alex De Jesus

Cade Doughty

Josh Kasevitch

Estiven Machado

Rainer Nunez

Glenn Santiago*

Riley Tirotta

Michael Turconi

Outfielders

Dasan Brown

Devonte Brown

Gabby Martinez

Alan Roden

Garrett Spain*

The Vancouver Canadians begin their quest for a fifth Northwest League title on April 7 with Opening Night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets, promotions and more information.

*will begin the season on the Development List

