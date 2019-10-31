Canadians Baron Receive National Field Recognition

October 31, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Vancouver, B.C.) - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) have put forward the recipients of the 2019 Sports Field Managers of the Year for each classification and for the first time in franchise history, Vancouver Canadians Ross Baron has received the distinction on a national level.

Baron has been acknowledged as the Class-A, Short-Season / Rookie recipient of the prestigious award just weeks after receiving his third consecutive Sports Turf Award for his efforts within the Northwest League. This award encompasses the Northwest League, New York / Penn League, Appalachian League, Pioneer League, and Gulf Coast League.

"Any groundskeeper will tell you that your program is only as strong as your crew and I've been lucky enough for the past three seasons to have hard-working guys that are willing to put in the extra hours. We've also had tremendous support from our ownership, management, and partners to give us the resources we need to do whatever it takes to put our field among the best in Minor League Baseball," states Ross Baron.

The native of Gibsons, B.C. began his career in 2012 when he completed an internship with the World Series Champion Washington Nationals. Since his arrival in Vancouver, Baron has helped the Canadians to three consecutive Sports Turf Field of the Year Awards which the franchise had never received prior to Baron's arrival in 2017.

Award recipients from each classification will receive this honour at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings during the Awards Luncheon on Monday, December 9, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 31, 2019

Canadians Baron Receive National Field Recognition - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.