Canadians Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's third season as Toronto's High-A affiliate.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 30 names that make up the roster. 23 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2022 and were a part of Vancouver's push to the postseason.

The team will feature nine of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Cade Doughty (#8), the 78th overall pick in last year's draft. LHP Adam Macko (#9) makes his system debut after he was traded from Seattle for Teoscar Hernandez. RHP Dahian Santos (#11), who struck out 22 hitters in 12.2 innings with the C's last year. OF Gabby Martinez (#12) a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for Toronto. INF Josh Kasevitch (#13), First Team All-Pac 12 at Oregon before he was drafted in the second round. OF Dasan Brown (#15), who carried the C's on offense in the Northwest League Championship Series. INF Alex De Jesus (#21) returns after 24 games with the C's last year following his arrival from the Dodgers. INF Estiven Machado (#24), the only switch hitter on the roster. INF Rainer Nunez (#26) is back after an exciting Spring Training with the big league club.

Two Canadian players are on the club to start the season. Southpaw Adam Macko (Alberta by way of Slovakia an Ireland) and speedster Dasan Brown (Ontario) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

15 Canadian provinces and U.S. states have sent native sons to British Columbia, led by California (three), Louisiana (two), Virginia (two) and Pennsylvania (two).

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (four), Venezuela (three), Panama (one), Brazil (one) and Mexico (one) are represented on the roster.

Santos is the youngest player at 20 and the only one born in 2003. Andres Sosa, 25, is the oldest. The average age of the Opening Day roster is 21.7 years old.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

* 17 were drafted by Toronto, including five from 2022. * Four were inked to contracts as free agents. * Six were signed as international free agents. * Two were acquired via trade. * One was picked up on waivers

The complete Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS Cooper Benson TJ Brock Connor Cooke Chad Dallas Michael Dominguez Mason Fluharty Hunter Gregory Devereaux Harrison Justin Kelly Conor Larkin Adam Macko Abdiel Mendoza Eric Pardinho Naswell Paulino Sam Ryan Dahian Santos

CATCHERS Jommer Hernandez Andres Sosa

INFIELDERS Alex De Jesus Cade Doughty Josh Kasevitch Estiven Machado Rainer Nunez Glenn Santiago* Riley Tirotta Michael Turconi

Outfielders Dasan Brown Devonte Brown Gabby Martinez Alan Roden Garrett Spain*

The Vancouver Canadians begin their quest for a fifth Northwest League title on April 7 with Opening Night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets, promotions and more information.

*will begin the season on the Development List

--_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

v:*

Vancouver Canadians Media Relations Department

For Immediate Release - April 5, 2023

Contact: Tyler Zickel, Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager

Email: tzickel@canadiansbaseball.com

CANADIANS ANNOUNCE 2023 OPENING DAY ROSTER

Nine MLB.com Top 30 Blue Jays prospects headline roster filled with familiar names

VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's third season as Toronto's High-A affiliate.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 30 names that make up the roster. 23 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2022 and were a part of Vancouver's push to the postseason.

The team will feature nine of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Cade Doughty (#8), the 78th overall pick in last year's draft.

LHP Adam Macko (#9) makes his system debut after he was traded from Seattle for Teoscar Hernandez.

RHP Dahian Santos (#11), who struck out 22 hitters in 12.2 innings with the C's last year.

OF Gabby Martinez (#12) a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for Toronto.

INF Josh Kasevitch (#13), First Team All-Pac 12 at Oregon before he was drafted in the second round.

OF Dasan Brown (#15), who carried the C's on offense in the Northwest League Championship Series.

INF Alex De Jesus (#21) returns after 24 games with the C's last year following his arrival from the Dodgers.

INF Estiven Machado (#24), the only switch hitter on the roster.

INF Rainer Nunez (#26) is back after an exciting Spring Training with the big league club.

Two Canadian players are on the club to start the season. Southpaw Adam Macko (Alberta by way of Slovakia an Ireland) and speedster Dasan Brown (Ontario) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

15 Canadian provinces and U.S. states have sent native sons to British Columbia, led by California (three), Louisiana (two), Virginia (two) and Pennsylvania (two).

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (four), Venezuela (three), Panama (one), Brazil (one) and Mexico (one) are represented on the roster.

Santos is the youngest player at 20 and the only one born in 2003. Andres Sosa, 25, is the oldest. The average age of the Opening Day roster is 21.7 years old.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

17 were drafted by Toronto, including five from 2022.

Four were inked to contracts as free agents.

Six were signed as international free agents.

Two were acquired via trade.

One was picked up on waivers

The complete Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS

Cooper Benson

TJ Brock

Connor Cooke

Chad Dallas

Michael Dominguez

Mason Fluharty

Hunter Gregory

Devereaux Harrison

Justin Kelly

Conor Larkin

Adam Macko

Abdiel Mendoza

Eric Pardinho

Naswell Paulino

Sam Ryan

Dahian Santos

CATCHERS

Jommer Hernandez

Andres Sosa

INFIELDERS

Alex De Jesus

Cade Doughty

Josh Kasevitch

Estiven Machado

Rainer Nunez

Glenn Santiago*

Riley Tirotta

Michael Turconi

Outfielders

Dasan Brown

Devonte Brown

Gabby Martinez

Alan Roden

Garrett Spain*

The Vancouver Canadians begin their quest for a fifth Northwest League title on April 7 with Opening Night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets, promotions and more information.

*will begin the season on the Development List

--_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_-- >

*** Part 1 - ASCII

--_005_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_ Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_"

--_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

[cid:image001.png@01D967A5.90427700] Vancouver Canadians Media Relations Department

For Immediate Release - April 5, 2023 Contact: Tyler Zickel, Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager Email: tzickel@canadiansbaseball.com

CANADIANS ANNOUNCE 2023 OPENING DAY ROSTER Nine MLB.com Top 30 Blue Jays prospects headline roster filled with familiar names

VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's third season as Toronto's High-A affiliate.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 30 names that make up the roster. 23 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2022 and were a part of Vancouver's push to the postseason.

The team will feature nine of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Cade Doughty (#8), the 78th overall pick in last year's draft. LHP Adam Macko (#9) makes his system debut after he was traded from Seattle for Teoscar Hernandez. RHP Dahian Santos (#11), who struck out 22 hitters in 12.2 innings with the C's last year. OF Gabby Martinez (#12) a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for Toronto. INF Josh Kasevitch (#13), First Team All-Pac 12 at Oregon before he was drafted in the second round. OF Dasan Brown (#15), who carried the C's on offense in the Northwest League Championship Series. INF Alex De Jesus (#21) returns after 24 games with the C's last year following his arrival from the Dodgers. INF Estiven Machado (#24), the only switch hitter on the roster. INF Rainer Nunez (#26) is back after an exciting Spring Training with the big league club.

Two Canadian players are on the club to start the season. Southpaw Adam Macko (Alberta by way of Slovakia an Ireland) and speedster Dasan Brown (Ontario) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

15 Canadian provinces and U.S. states have sent native sons to British Columbia, led by California (three), Louisiana (two), Virginia (two) and Pennsylvania (two).

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (four), Venezuela (three), Panama (one), Brazil (one) and Mexico (one) are represented on the roster.

Santos is the youngest player at 20 and the only one born in 2003. Andres Sosa, 25, is the oldest. The average age of the Opening Day roster is 21.7 years old.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

* 17 were drafted by Toronto, including five from 2022. * Four were inked to contracts as free agents. * Six were signed as international free agents. * Two were acquired via trade. * One was picked up on waivers

The complete Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS Cooper Benson TJ Brock Connor Cooke Chad Dallas Michael Dominguez Mason Fluharty Hunter Gregory Devereaux Harrison Justin Kelly Conor Larkin Adam Macko Abdiel Mendoza Eric Pardinho Naswell Paulino Sam Ryan Dahian Santos

CATCHERS Jommer Hernandez Andres Sosa

INFIELDERS Alex De Jesus Cade Doughty Josh Kasevitch Estiven Machado Rainer Nunez Glenn Santiago* Riley Tirotta Michael Turconi

Outfielders Dasan Brown Devonte Brown Gabby Martinez Alan Roden Garrett Spain*

The Vancouver Canadians begin their quest for a fifth Northwest League title on April 7 with Opening Night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets, promotions and more information.

*will begin the season on the Development List

--_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="Windows-1252" Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

v:*

Vancouver Canadians Media Relations Department

For Immediate Release - April 5, 2023

Contact: Tyler Zickel, Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager

Email: tzickel@canadiansbaseball.com

CANADIANS ANNOUNCE 2023 OPENING DAY ROSTER

Nine MLB.com Top 30 Blue Jays prospects headline roster filled with familiar names

VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's third season as Toronto's High-A affiliate.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 30 names that make up the roster. 23 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2022 and were a part of Vancouver's push to the postseason.

The team will feature nine of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Cade Doughty (#8), the 78th overall pick in last year's draft.

LHP Adam Macko (#9) makes his system debut after he was traded from Seattle for Teoscar Hernandez.

RHP Dahian Santos (#11), who struck out 22 hitters in 12.2 innings with the C's last year.

OF Gabby Martinez (#12) a 2022 MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for Toronto.

INF Josh Kasevitch (#13), First Team All-Pac 12 at Oregon before he was drafted in the second round.

OF Dasan Brown (#15), who carried the C's on offense in the Northwest League Championship Series.

INF Alex De Jesus (#21) returns after 24 games with the C's last year following his arrival from the Dodgers.

INF Estiven Machado (#24), the only switch hitter on the roster.

INF Rainer Nunez (#26) is back after an exciting Spring Training with the big league club.

Two Canadian players are on the club to start the season. Southpaw Adam Macko (Alberta by way of Slovakia an Ireland) and speedster Dasan Brown (Ontario) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

15 Canadian provinces and U.S. states have sent native sons to British Columbia, led by California (three), Louisiana (two), Virginia (two) and Pennsylvania (two).

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (four), Venezuela (three), Panama (one), Brazil (one) and Mexico (one) are represented on the roster.

Santos is the youngest player at 20 and the only one born in 2003. Andres Sosa, 25, is the oldest. The average age of the Opening Day roster is 21.7 years old.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

17 were drafted by Toronto, including five from 2022.

Four were inked to contracts as free agents.

Six were signed as international free agents.

Two were acquired via trade.

One was picked up on waivers

The complete Opening Day roster:

PITCHERS

Cooper Benson

TJ Brock

Connor Cooke

Chad Dallas

Michael Dominguez

Mason Fluharty

Hunter Gregory

Devereaux Harrison

Justin Kelly

Conor Larkin

Adam Macko

Abdiel Mendoza

Eric Pardinho

Naswell Paulino

Sam Ryan

Dahian Santos

CATCHERS

Jommer Hernandez

Andres Sosa

INFIELDERS

Alex De Jesus

Cade Doughty

Josh Kasevitch

Estiven Machado

Rainer Nunez

Glenn Santiago*

Riley Tirotta

Michael Turconi

Outfielders

Dasan Brown

Devonte Brown

Gabby Martinez

Alan Roden

Garrett Spain*

The Vancouver Canadians begin their quest for a fifth Northwest League title on April 7 with Opening Night at Nat Bailey Stadium. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets, promotions and more information.

*will begin the season on the Development List

--_000_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_--

--_005_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_ Content-Type: image/png; name="image001.png" Content-Description: image001.png Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.png"; size505; creation-date="Wed, 05 Apr 2023 17:01:18 GMT"; modification-date="Wed, 05 Apr 2023 17:01:18 GMT" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding: 5CYII --_005_YQBPR0101MB98078221EC02B590591C81F9B9909YQBPR0101MB9807_--

------ Attachment: 1-2023_C%27s_Roster_-_April_5.pdf ------

Microsoft Word - 2023 C's Roster - April 5.docx

Current as of April 5

PITCHERS (17)

HT

WT

B/T

DOB

HOMETOWN

'22 CLUBS

ACQUIRED

12

Cooper Benson

6-0

220

L/L

8/3/00

San Luis Obispo, CA

FCL, Dunedin

17th , '21, Arizona State

17

TJ Brock

6-1

200

R/R

8/10/99

Cincinnati, OH

College, DUN, VAN

6th Rd, '22, Ohio State

18

Connor Cooke

6-1

205

R/R

11/02/99

Sulphur, LA

Dunedin, Vancouver 10th Rd, '21, Louisiana-Lafayette

13

Chad Dallas

6-0

205

R/R

6/6/00

Orange, TX

Vancouver

4th Rd, '21, Tennessee

23

Michael Dominguez

5-10

180

R/R

8/17/00

Tampa, FL

Dunedin, Vancouver

15th Rd, '19, Jefferson HS (FL)

32

Mason Fluharty

6-2

215

R/L

8/13/01

Lewes, DE

College, DUN, VAN

5th Rd, '22, Liberty

16

Hunter Gregory

6-3

220

R/R

11/16/98

Chesapeake, VA

Vancouver

8th Rd, '21, Old Dominion

26

Devereaux Harrison

6-0

190

R/R

11/8/00

Vacaville, CA

College, DUN, VAN

9th Rd, '22, Long Beach State

9

Justin Kelly

6-1

195

R/R

12/2/98

West Jordan, UT

Dunedin, Vancouver

ND FA, 7/21/21

25

Conor Larkin

6-1

205

R/R

3/17/99

Royersford, PA

Dunedin, Vancouver

9th Rd, '21, Penn State

30

Adam Macko

6-0

180

L/L

12/30/00

Vauxhall, AB

Everett (SEA)

Trade (SEA), 11/16/22

29

Abdiel Mendoza

5-11

195

R/R

9/19/98

Chitre, PAN

Vancouver

Waivers (TEX), 12/8/21

43

Eric Pardinho

5-10

190

R/R

1/5/01

Bastos, Sao Paulo, BR

Dunedin, Vancouver

INT FA, 7/2/17

4

Naswell Paulino

5-11

205

L/L

4/17/00

San Cristobal, DR

Vancouver

INT FA, 7/4/16

31

Sam Ryan

6-3

205

R/R

9/22/98

Clifton, VA

Dunedin, Vancouver

12th Rd, '19, VCU

1

Dahian Santos

5-11

170

R/R

2/26/03

Acarigua, VZ

Dunedin, Vancouver

INT FA, 7/2/19

10

Trenton Wallace

6-1

200

L/L

3/31/99

Rock Island, IL

Dunedin, Vancouver

11th Rd, '21, Iowa

CATCHERS (2)

HT

WT

B/T DOB

HOMETOWN

'22 CLUBS

ACQUIRED

19

Jommer Hernandez

5-11

185

R/R

10/20/00

Puerto Plata, DR

Dunedin, Vancouver

MiLB FA, 9/8/21

21

Andres Sosa

6-0

215

R/R

11/7/97

Hermosillo, MX

Vancouver

ND FA. 8/16/21

INFIELDERS (8)

HT

WT

B/T DOB

HOMETOWN

'22 CLUBS

ACQUIRED

27

Alex De Jesus

6-2

185

R/R

3/22/02

Santo Domingo, DR

Great Lakes (LAD), Vancouver

Trade (LAD), 8/2/22

7

Cade Doughty

6-1

200

R/R

3/26/01

Denham Springs, LA

College, Dunedin

2nd (CB), '22, Louisiana State

8

Josh Kasevitch

6-1

205

R/R

1/17/01

Palo Alto, CA

College, Dunedin

2nd Rd, '22, Oregon

14

Estiven Machado

5-10

180

S/R

10/4/02

Barlovento, VZ

Dunedin

INT FA, 7/3/19

37

Rainer Nuñez

6-3

250

R/R

12/4/00

La Romana, DR

Dunedin, Vancouver

INT FA, 7/5/17

36

Glenn Santiago ^

6-0

175

R/R

12/14/00

Guanica, PR

Dunedin, Vancouver

10th Rd, '19, Lazaro HS (PR)

22

Riley Tirotta

6-3

215

R/R

8/21/98

South Bend, IN

Vancouver

12th Rd, '21, Dayton

28

Michael Turconi

5-11

185

L/R

6/24/99

Beaver Falls, PA

College, Dunedin, Vancouver 15th Rd, '22, Wake Forest

OUTFIELDERS (5)

HT

WT

B/T

DOB

HOMETOWN

'22 CLUBS

ACQUIRED

6

Dasan Brown

6-0

185

R/R

9/25/01

Oakville, ON

Dunedin, Vancouver

3rd Rd, '19, Abbey Park HS (ON)

5

Devonte Brown

5-10

210

R/R

10/15/99

Hinesville, GA

Dunedin

ND FA, 7/26/22

11

Gabby Martinez

6-0

175

R/R

7/24/02

Maracaibo, VZ

Dunedin, Vancouver

INT FA, 7/24/18

34

Alan Roden

5-11

215

L/R

12/22/99

Middleton, WI

Dunedin

3rd Rd, '22, Creighton

35

Garrett Spain ^

6-0

185

L/R

9/21/00

Clarksville, TN

Vancouver

15th Rd, '21, Austin Peay State

INJURED LIST (0)

^ Inactive * 40-Man Roster

TOR SYSTEM: BUF - AAA NH - AA VAN - A+ DUN - A- FCL - R

PRONUNCIATIONS: Fluharty - flew-hardy | Devereaux - dev-er-row | Abdiel - AWB-d-yell | Pardinho - par-DEEN-yo | Naswell - NAZ-well | Dahian - dye-ANNE | Jommer - JOE-murr

Doughty - dough-tee | Kasevitch - KASS-uh-vitch | Estiven - ESS-tuh-vin | Rainer - RAIN-er | Turconi - turk-OH-knee | Dasan - duh-SAWN | Devonte - de-VON-tay | Lavallee - luh-VALLEY

Canellas - kuh-NAY-yus | Stephenson - Stevenson | Bibens-Dirkx - BIB-ins DURKS | Roelvis - row-ELVIS | Labriola - LAB-ree-ola | Yuka Sanui - YOO-kah sa-NEW-ee

MANAGER

33 Brent Lavallee

POS. PLAYER COACH

2 Ashley Stephenson

DIETITIAN

Yuka Sanui

BENCH COACH

24 Danny Canellas

BULLPEN COACH

38 Austin Bibens-Dirkx MENTAL COACH

Raul Pimentel

PITCHING COACH

20 Joel Bonnett

ATHLETIC TRAINER

Roelvis Vargas TECH ASSISTANT

Luke Statler

HITTING COACH

12 Ryan Wright

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

Tommy LaBriola

2023 Transactions

4/5 - Blue Jays announce C's Opening Day roster

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.