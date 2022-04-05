Canadians Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Vancouver Canadians are pleased to announce their 2022 Opening Day roster ahead of the team's first season at Nat Bailey Stadium since 2019.

C's fans will recognize a fair share of the 29 names that make up the roster. 15 players on this year's squad played for the Canadians in 2021 and six have appeared in at least one game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The team will feature six of MLB.com's Top 30 Blue Jays prospects:

INF Leo Jimenez (#5), who hit .320 in 59 games across two levels last year

RHP Sem Robberse (#7) is back after making seven starts for the C's down the stretch in 2021.

RHP Adam Kloffenstein (#11) gets set for a second go-round in High-A and a third stint with the C's.

INF Miguel Hiraldo (#12) is a career .277 hitter in 226 games over three pro seasons.

RHP Chad Dallas (#22) led Tennessee to the College World Series with 122 Ks in 103 innings last year.

RHP Trent Palmer (#23) pitched two seven-inning no-hitters down the stretch in 2021.

Two Canadian-born players are on the roster to start the season. C's alums Will McAffer (North Vancouver) and Alex Nolan (Burlington, ON) will suit up for their home country's only MiLB team.

17 Canadian provinces, U.S. States and territories are represented, led by Texas (three players), Florida (three) and Indiana (two). British Columbia, Ontario, Illinois, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico also send native sons to the team.

Internationally, the Dominican Republic (three), Panama (two), Mexico, Venezuela and the Netherlands are represented on the roster.

How they joined the Blue Jays organization:

- 14 of the team's 29 players were drafted by Toronto, including four from 2021.

- Seven were inked to contracts as non-drafted free agents.

- Seven were signed as international free agents.

- One player had previous MiLB experience and one was acquired via waivers.

Robberse and Jimenez, both 20, will be the team's youngest players on Opening Day while RHP Mark Simon, 26, is the team's oldest. Seven players were born in the year 2000 or later, which makes the roster's average age 22.9 years old.

The 2022 season begins on April 8 in Spokane, when the C's travel to Avista Stadium for a three-game series with the Spokane Indians (Rockies) then a six-game set at the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) before making their triumphant return to Nat Bailey Stadium on April 19 against Eugene (Giants) for the Home Opener.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 5, 2022

Canadians Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster - Vancouver Canadians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.