Canadians Announce 2019 Superstar Series Presented by FortisBC

May 2, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club has announced its latest Superstar Series presented by FortisBC which will bring three (3) former Major League stars out to historic Scotiabank Field this coming season including former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Willie Upshaw, 2x All-Star and World Series Champion Ryan Dempster and former Cy Young & Rookie of the Year recipient Dwight 'Doc' Gooden.

Wednesday, June 19th - Eugene at Canadians - 7:05pm - Superstar is Former Blue Jays 1B Willie Upshaw

When Willie Upshaw broke into the Major Leagues at just 20 years of age (1978), he was willing to play wherever manager Roy Hartsfield was willing to put him. By 1982, new manager Bobby Cox settled on Upshaw playing first base and that's where the native of Blanco, Texas would spend his next six seasons helping the Blue Jays to its first ever American League East pennant (1985) eventually playing in more than 1,100 games for Toronto.

Upshaw hit a steady .265 over his nine seasons in Toronto with a career-high 27 home runs and 104 RBI in 1983. He would eventually finish his career with a season in Cleveland and two more seasons in Japan with the acclaimed Fukuoka Daiei Hawks.

Monday, July 22nd - Tri-City at Canadians - 7:05pm - Superstar is Former Cubs RHP Ryan Dempster

Although his MLB career came to an end in 2014, it feels as if Gibsons, B.C. standout Ryan Dempster never really left the game as he has become one of MLB Network's most high-profiled contributors. For 16 seasons, Ryan racked up strikeouts finishing with 2,075 over his career ranking him second all-time by a Canadian-born pitcher behind only Ferguson Jenkins (3,192) while making a pair of All-Star appearances and helping the 2013 Boston Red Sox capture the World Series.

Beyond the game, Ryan was recently inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and in June will be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Ryan finished his career with 132 wins and 89 saves playing with the Cubs, Marlins, Reds, Rangers and Red Sox and is currently working with MLB Network.

Thursday, August 8th - Everett at Canadians - 7:05pm - Superstar is Former NY Mets RHP Dwight Gooden

Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, Triple Crown, ERA Title, 2x World Series Champion, Silver Slugger... Dwight Gooden's baseball resume drips with accomplishment and before we get into the legend that 'Doc' created while with the storied New York Mets of the mid-80's. After finishing 2nd in National League Cy Young voting as a 19-year old rookie going 17-9 with a 2.60 ERA, Gooden stormed the NL with a 24-4 season, a 1.84 ERA over 276 innings of work and amassed 268 strikeouts to put him in on the cover of every magazine and billboard in North America. That was before 1986, when the Mets did the unthinkable and found a way past the Boston Red Sox to win the World Series.

Gooden's journey through the game is both explosive and captivating and for the first time, Dwight Gooden joins us for the Vancouver Canadians Superstar Series presented by FortisBC.

Single-Game Tickets to Vancouver Canadians Baseball go on-sale starting Saturday, May 11th at 10:00am by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.