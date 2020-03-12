Canadians Acknowledge Announcements from MLB & MiLB

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Today's announcement from the office of Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that includes the postponement of both Spring Training and the now delayed start of the Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball seasons has been acknowledged by the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club.

Based on the latest developments and the continued concern surrounding of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club will postpone any public gatherings alongside the timelines put forward by Major League Baseball. This includes our upcoming Vancouver Canadians Watch Party that was set for March 26th, 2020.

We understand that the most important thing within our global community is the health and safety of our fans, colleagues, and partners. The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club will continue to observe and act on the best practices recommended by public health experts as well as follow the lead of both Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

Our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

