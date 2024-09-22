Canadian Premier League Matchweek 24 Roundup: OneSoccer Match Night
September 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
After the conclusion of week 24 of the 2024 CPL season, Gareth Wheeler, Jordan Wilson and Jimmy Brennan broke down all the action on Match Night
Watch Match Night each week live on OneSoccer! --
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 22, 2024
- Atlético Ottawa Clinch Postseason Berth after Draw with Pacific FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.