Canadian Premier League Matchweek 24 Roundup: OneSoccer Match Night

September 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







After the conclusion of week 24 of the 2024 CPL season, Gareth Wheeler, Jordan Wilson and Jimmy Brennan broke down all the action on Match Night

Watch Match Night each week live on OneSoccer! --

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from September 22, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Clinch Postseason Berth after Draw with Pacific FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.