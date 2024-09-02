Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Canadian Premier League Matchweek 21 Roundup: OneSoccer Match Night

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


After the conclusion of week 21 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season, Gareth Wheeler, Jordan Wilson, and Jon Conway broke down all the action on Match Night

Watch Match Night each week live on OneSoccer! -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central