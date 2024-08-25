Canadian Premier League Matchweek 20 Roundup: OneSoccer Match Night
August 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
After the conclusion of week 17 of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season, Gareth Wheeler, Jordan Wilson, and Jon Conway broke down all the action on Match Night
Watch Match Night each week live on OneSoccer! -: OneSoccer
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 25, 2024
- Match Day Information: VFC at VAL - August 25 - Vancouver FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.