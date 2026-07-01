CFL Canadian Football League

Canadian CFL Stars Inspire the Next Generation

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


This Canada Day, Canadian CFL stars reflect on pride, legacy and inspiring the next generation. Hear how homegrown players are paving the way for young Canadians to chase their football dreams and do it the Canadian way.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 1, 2026


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