Canada Soccer Launches Inaugural W Canadian Championship

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Canada Soccer will launch the inaugural edition of the W Canadian Championship this summer as the 2026-27 domestic pathway to the 2027 Concacaf W Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup. Eight clubs will participate across three knockout rounds starting with the Quarterfinals featuring all six clubs from the Northern Super League and two clubs from Premier Soccer Leagues Canada.

All eight clubs were drawn into the Quarterfinals with each of those four series to be decided with a single, knockout match in either August or October 2026. The 2026-27 W Canadian Championship then resumes in the new year with the Semifinals and the Final. ¬â¹

Competing Teams include:

AFC Toronto (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC (NSL)

CS Mont-Royal Outremont (LS Pro QC)

Halifax Tides FC (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC (NSL)

Montréal Roses FC (NSL)

Simcoe County Rovers FC (Ontario Premier League)

Vancouver Rise FC (NSL)

The competition starts on 3 August in Halifax with an existing NSL match between Halifax Tides FC and Ottawa Rapid FC, airing on the NSL YouTube Channel and TSN+. The first inter-league match takes place on 5 August when Calgary Wild FC hosts CS Mont-Royal Outremont at ATCO Field. One week later, Montréal Roses FC will host Simcoe County Rovers FC in the other inter-league match at Stade Boréale on 12 August. ¬â¹

The Quarterfinals wrap up Sunday 4 October with an existing NSL match in Toronto between AFC Toronto and Vancouver Rise FC airing on TSN

Tickets

Tickets for the Quarterfinal matches will be available through the host clubs: ¬â¹

Monday, Aug. 3 - Halifax Tides FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC: Tickets are available now at tidesfc.ca.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 - Calgary Wild FC vs. CS Mont-Royal Outremont: Tickets go on sale July 20 at calgarywildfc.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 - Montréal Roses FC vs. Simcoe County Rovers FC: Tickets go on sale July 20 at rosesmtl.ca.

Sunday, Oct. 4 - AFC Toronto vs. Vancouver Rise FC (1 p.m. ET, TSN): Tickets are available at afctoronto.ca.

"We are proud to launch the inaugural W Canadian Championship, a significant milestone in the continued growth of women's professional soccer in Canada. This new competition strengthens the domestic pathway for clubs and players, providing the opportunity to compete for a national title and qualify for the Concacaf W Champions Cup and, ultimately, the FIFA Women's Club World Cup. We thank our partners at the Northern Super League and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada for their collaboration in bringing this competition to life. We also encourage supporters across the country to get behind their clubs and be part of this exciting new chapter for the women's game in Canada." ¬â¹ ¬â¹

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¬â¹-Mathieu Chamberland, Chief of Soccer Operations and Associate General Secretary

"The W Canadian Championship creates a clear pathway from domestic competition to the highest levels of club football. Every match carries real significance, with clubs competing not only for a national title but for the chance to represent Canada in the Concacaf W Champions Cup and ultimately the FIFA Women's Club World Cup."

¬â¹ ¬â¹

¬â¹-José Maria de Costa, Vice President, Sport, Northern Super League

"The W Canadian Championship gives our clubs and players the opportunity to compete on a national stage while showcasing the quality and ambition that exists throughout Premier Soccer Leagues Canada. Every match is an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our clubs, inspire the next generation of players, and continue raising the standard of the women's game across the country."

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¬â¹-Dino Rossi, Vice President, Premier Soccer Leagues Canada

Format for the 2026-27 W Canadian Championship

For the first edition of Canada Soccer's W Canadian Championship, all seven matches across the three rounds will be knockout matches, so any match still even after 90 minutes will feature extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout. The Quarterfinals will be played from August to October 2026, while the Semifinals and Final will be played in the first half of 2027. The Draw for the Semifinals and Final will be conducted in early 2027; that Draw will determine the matchups and hosts for both the Semifinals and Final.

Clubs will be permitted to select up to 35 different players across the three rounds, so if they select the maximum 23 players for the Quarterfinals in 2026, they can still select up to 12 new players across the Semifinals and Final in 2027. Once a player has been listed on a club's 20-player matchday lineup, the player is tied to that club for the duration of the 2026-27 competition (even if they have transferred to a new club for the 2027 season).

Concacaf W Champions Cup

Beginning in 2027, the Concacaf W Champions Cup will feature a revamped format whereby the 11 qualified clubs will take part in knockout rounds through to the region's Grand Final. Canada will have one representative in the competition starting in July 2027. Winner of the Concacaf W Champions Cup in October 2027 will qualify for the first edition of the FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.







Northern Super League Stories from July 16, 2026

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