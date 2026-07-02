Canada Day Fireworks, Atleti on the Rise & World Cup Offside: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







On this week's show, Charlie and Mitchell break down Forge's wild comeback vs. Vancouver and Atlético Ottawa's rise up the table. Plus: how many more goals would this World Cup have with the daylight offside rule?

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