Can You Hear the Wolf Howling!?
July 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 3, 2025
- New York City FC (3) - Toronto FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York City FC Takes 3-1 Victory over Toronto FC - New York City FC
- Never Say Die: Ángel, Iloski Show Relentless Energy up Top for San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Houston Dynamo on Stars & Stripes Night at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Canada to Play Australia in October at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Defender Marlon Departs Club - Los Angeles FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City: July 5, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Together: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- SKC Visits Colorado Rapids on 4th of July - Sporting Kansas City
- Rapids Host Sporting Kansas City in Annual 4thFEST Match - Colorado Rapids
- Nashville SC to Battle the Philadelphia Union for First Place Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC Looking to Extend Winning Streak - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC's Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and Defender Andrés Reyes to Miss Remainder of 2025 MLS Season - San Diego FC
- Revolution Loan Goalkeeper Max Weinstein to Kalev Tallin - New England Revolution
- Portland Timbers Transfer Defender Claudio Bravo to Argentinian Side Argentinos Juniors - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Announces Comprehensive Academy Restructure, Introducing Full-Time Residency Programs for Three Age Groups - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher and Malik Henry to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $75,000 in General Allocation Money and Third-Round Pick from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Evander Named as One of Four Finalists for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote Presented by Captain Morgan - FC Cincinnati
- Denis Bouanga Named a Finalist for 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote - Los Angeles FC
